State Farm - Andy Mitchell owner Andy Mitchell presented a check for $500 to Del Rio Meals on Wheels on Monday. Pictured are Andy Mitchell, his wife Aracely Mitchell and son Herrington Mitchell, presenting the check to Liz Ricks, Meals on Wheels board member.
Also pictured representing Meals on Wheels are Lynn Partee, volunteer, Carole Cooper, Treasurer, and Luisa Guerrero, cook.
