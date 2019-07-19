Val Verde Border Humanitarian Coalition President Shon Young stated the coalition will continue practicing the efforts they have in place after concern arose the immigrant group in Acuña would mass migrate into Del Rio.
“We are prepared for whatever U.S. Border Patrol brings us. Any kind of mass migration would still need to turn themselves in to be processed by Border Patrol before we (the coalition) do anything with them,” Young said.
On Tuesday, a group of immigrants in Acuña, waiting to be processed, held a march on the U.S.-Mexico international bridge. The immigrants were concerned they were not being processed quickly and wanted answers from U.S. Customs and Border Protection and U.S. Border Patrol.
Young believes Border Patrol is well prepared and will provide the coalition whoever they are able to process. The release of asylum seekers has been taking place since April, after U.S. Border Patrol announced they would begin releasing asylum seekers after March 28.
Family units of asylum seekers are dropped off at the Chihuahua Neighborhood Facility Center and are provided water, food and other supplies by coalition volunteers. The volunteers prioritize obtaining transportation for the family units.After the asylum seekers are explained where they are located in the United States, they are instructed by volunteers to call their sponsors, obtain transportation to San Antonio, Texas and then seek a shower, clothes and food within the Chihuahua center.
Children are given a chance to play with toys, donated by outside organizations and people from across the country, while their parents communicate with sponsors.
Unless the family unit is unable to obtain same day transportation, they are instructed to obtain the earliest transportation for the next day and are accommodated for the night.
The coalition continues to seek donations and volunteers. Their wish list of items is updated on a daily basis and volunteers update their social media with the latest of occurrences at the Chihuahua center.
The latest updates can be found on the coalition’s Facebook and Instagram accounts.
