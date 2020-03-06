Local organizations and businesses were recognized for helping a good cause and for their monetary donations during an awards ceremony held Monday.
United Way of Val Verde County recognized 18 agencies during an awards ceremony midday on Monday. Overall, the organizations raised a total of $67,237.10 for 2019.
“It does take a community to do what we did today … Without support from the community, many of these organizations would not be able to provide the service and the need to our constituents,” United Way of Val Verde Vice Chairman Dot Steed said.
Ten agencies were recognized for raising a combined total of $4,451.30 as a whole.
United Medical Center, Bendix, Bank and Trust, Del Rio Housing Authority, Border Federal Credit Union, Silver Eagle, Helping Others Productively Effectively Community Resource Coordination Group, H-E-B and San Felipe Del Rio CISD were recognized as loyal pacesetters.
“A pacesetter is someone who sets the pace for our campaign, which always our loyal contributing businesses, they either make a donation as a company or conduct their own internal campaigns to raise money,” United Way of Val Verde Chief Professional Officer Diana I. Valdez said.
All the money donated stays within the community of Del Rio and goes toward 18 local agencies. The agencies are American Red Cross, Bethel Center, Casa de la Cultura, Community Health Improvement Coalition, Del Rio Council for the Arts, Friends of Del Rio Animals, Girl Scouts of Southwest Texas, HOPE CRCG, Hope Cancer Resource Room, Laughlin Air Force Base Child Development Center, Laughlin AFB Youth Center, SAFE Kids Val Verde, Texas Southwest Council Boy Scouts of America, Val Verde Training Center, West Texas Counseling and Guidance, United States Services Organization and the United Way of Val Verde County Community Impact Fund.
The school district also received recognition for 100 percent participation from Annex lll, 100 percent participation from Blended Academy staff and Del Rio Middle School sixth grade raising the most funds within the school district.
United Way officers also recognized Val Verde Regional Medical Center as the “Numero Uno” organization, as they raised the most amount of money by themselves.
Toward the end of the ceremony, Mayra Moreno was introduced as the incoming chief professional officer for United Way of Val Verde County. Valdez is leaving soon and the officers thanked her for her service.
“They (the volunteers) say I did so much, but it doesn’t feel like I did … I wish I had been here longer,” Valdez said.
Other organizations recognized for their efforts consisted of Bethel Center, West Texas Counseling and Guidance, Friends of Del Rio Animals, CHIC, SAFE Kids, Val Verde Training Center, Del Rio Council for the Arts, Val Verde Friends of the Library and Texas Southwest Council for the Boy Scouts of America.
United Way’s global mission statement consists of improving lives by mobilizing the caring power of communities around the world to advance the common good.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.