August’s Del Rio Chamber of Commerce mixer was the stage for some talented local chefs to show off their chili creations.
The chamber mixer was held Thursday in the Texas Community Bank Community Room on Pecan Street. The event was hosted by Texas Community Bank.
Contestants entering their culinary creations in the chili cook-off included Oscar and Cisco San Miguel of MEDPro, Eddie Amezcua, J.J. Foster, Shannon Brown of The Brown Bag, Jessica and Christina of Chilis, an entry from Border Federal Credit Union, Fragola’s, Rudy’s, KVFE Radio, The Bank & Trust and Val Verde Regional Medical Center Food and Nutritional Services Department.
Judges of the contestants’ chili included Dennis Smith, Joseph Zapata, Candice Lee and Elsa Reyes. The judges tasted each of the submitted batches of chili and scored the entries on a variety of categories.
After the results were tabulated, the cream cheese chicken chili recipe entered by Shannon Brown of The Brown Bag restaurant emerged victorious.
Taking home the second-place award was the chili prepared by the food and nutritional services staff at Val Verde Regional Medical Center, and third place went to the San Miguels and MEDPro.
Everyone attending Thursday’s event got to try great chili also. Fragola’s Catering prepared chili, cornbread, cheese dip and chips for the mixer.
