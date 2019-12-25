A local man was recently arrested and charged with drug possession and failure to identify in the city’s south side, following a vehicle making an improper turn and almost causing an accident in front of police officers, police records show.
Ruben Pena, 57, whose place of residence is listed at the 1200 block of East Third Street, Del Rio, Texas, was arrested on Dec. 10, at 12:16 p.m. at the 1100 block of West De la Rosa Street, and charged with fail to identify fugitive intent giving false information, a Class A misdemeanor, and with the possession of a controlled substance Penalty Group 1 less than 1 gram, a state jail felony, records state.
On that date at approximately 11:35 a.m. a Del Rio Police Department officer was traveling southbound on the 100 block of Dr. Fermin Calderon Boulevard when he observed two vehicles turning at the same time, according to the incident report.
The second vehicle, which was in line behind the first one, accelerated on the turn to pass the vehicle in front making an improper turn and almost causing an accident, the report states.
Pena was arrested and transported to the Del Rio Police Department station for booking and processing, police records show.
