San Felipe Del Rio Consolidated Independent School District Director of Special Education Dr. Diana Aguirre presented a contract and purchase order for approval during a special called board meeting on Saturday. The board of trustees approved the contract and purchase order to alleviate the special education department until current open positions were filled.
Aguirre presented the need of a learning program for speech and language therapy. During the summer, board members approved the addition of two more positions for the special education department, due to the increase in numbers, according to Aguirre.
“Our numbers have grown and we needed the help,” Aguirre said. Aguirre said availability of the positions was announced and two people applied.
“One of the applicants did not interview, she did not want to interview, and the second applicant (was) interviewed and declined the position, not for salary, but for other reasons,” Aguirre said.
According to Aguirre, as a result of the positions remaining vacant, she is looking for other speech and language pathologists to provide services to local students. “We’re in a rural area and people just don’t come to Del Rio,” Aguirre said.
Previously, the school district has been lucky but is currently struggling, according to Aguirre.
Aguirre contacted the Presence Learning company, a “new way of providing therapy by speech and language pathologists, master’s level, but it’s tele-therapy.”
According to Aguirre, the program is a new innovative way to provide therapy for the students and she is trying to provide services as quickly as possible with the company.
“We do have positions open, but in the meantime we need to think about services for our students,” Aguirre said.
Board Secretary Diana Gonzales asked how the program would work. Aguirre said a center would be set up at each campus, and the students will be followed by a paraprofessional, once inside the center the student does the therapy via teleconference with a speech and language pathologist.
Aguirre explained she already spoke to the technology department and it would only be a matter of setting up computers with webcams and audio, but also ensuring the students are supervised.
According to Aguirre, the state of Texas has a set of rules for this type of program and it is currently being used at other school districts.
School district Superintendent Dr. Carlos Rios said the goal of the program is to ensure the school district is compliant and providing the needed services for the students.
“This is just to get us started in providing services to the students that are not getting the services, because we don’t have enough people,” Rios said.
The contract with Presence Learning would continue until the end of June, according to Aguirre. Board President Raymond P. Meza asked if there weren’t any retired staff, that is certified, that could continue those services.
Aguirre said retired staff would not qualify due to the need of medical licenses, that cannot be obtained through the Texas Education Agency, and the need of a master’s level education.
Board members unanimously approved the contract over $5,000 and a purchase order over $25,000, but not to exceed the amount of $100,000, with Presence Learning.
