An El Paso man was arrested and is facing federal charges of posting threatening communications over the internet, federal prosecutors announced Wednesday.
Manuel Flores, 42, was arrested Monday in Dallas based on a federal criminal complaint filed in El Paso, according to the offices of U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Texas John F. Bash and FBI Special Agent in Charge Luis M. Quesada, El Paso Division.
According to the criminal complaint, Flores recorded and uploaded a video to YouTube entitled “[N*****] Lives Matter” in which he made threatening comments to Black Lives Matter protesters.
During the video, the defendant is seated visible only from the knees down with what appears to be an AR-15 style rifle resting on the defendant’s feet. Flores stated that he would be traveling on I-20 eastbound through Dallas on Monday while daring individuals representing Black Lives Matter to “stop him,” prosecutors say. “Flores further stated “my dream is at least take out at least 200 [N******],” according to the complaint.
On Monday, FBI agents located and arrested Flores in the Dallas area without incident. He had his initial appearance Tuesday before a U.S. Magistrate in Dallas.
Flores is charged with one count of transmitting threatening communications. Upon conviction, he faces up to five years in federal prison. He remains in the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service at this time awaiting transfer to El Paso. His preliminary hearing before a U.S. Magistrate in El Paso has yet to be scheduled. The FBI is investigating this case.
