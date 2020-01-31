A property owner will be allowed to begin repairs on her vacant south Del Rio house, the city’s building standards commission decided Wednesday.
The Del Rio Building Standards Commission has twice postponed a decision to order the demolition of a vacant house at 403 Plaza Ave. and discussed the structure again at its meeting Wednesday. The Plaza Avenue house was one of four on the agenda of the building standards commission meeting.
City Public Works Director Craig Cook said the 403 Plaza Ave. property was first brought before the commission in November 2019, at which time he recommended its demolition.
He noted the commission postponed action on the property during its November and December meetings. He also said Dolly Calderon, the property owner, was present to speak to the commission and to answer questions.
Cook reviewed a series of photos of the Plaza Avenue property, which showed holes in the structure, as well as damage to the building’s walls and roof.
“These holes leave the building unsecured. I think there are structural deficiencies in the building because of its adobe construction. . . and my opinion is that it’s unsafe and should be demolished,” Cook told the commission.
Calderon stepped to the podium and introduced herself and her contractor.
She told the commissioners she wants to repair the building.
“I do want to repair it. It would cost more to demolish than to repair,” Calderon said, adding her contractor has assured her he can repair the damaged adobe walls on the structure.
“I choose to do that, rather than to demolish, have no house and be in debt for $20,000-something. That’s my choice,” Calderon said.
“When (the repairs) are done, it’s going to have to pass the city codes. It’s going to have to be I compliance with the city,” Commissioner Tomas Robles told Calderon.
“Yes, sir,” she replied.
“Any work that I do on her house will be in compliance with city codes,” the contractor said.
“I don’t know how much it’s going to cost, and I don’t need to know, but I would feel more comfortable if you came up with a bank approval of the financing, a security before we keep going on and on with this,” Robles said.
“Well, I’m responsible for that, sir,” Calderon said.
When Commissioner Juan Fernandez asked Calderon if she was planning on repairing only the holes in the structure, she replied, “No, all of it.”
The contractor said he would first work on repairing the walls, then putting in windows and replacing the roof.
When Fernandez asked how much time he would need, the contractor said he estimated it would take him four to six weeks.
Isidro Valdez Fernandez, building standards commission chair, asked Calderon when she planned to start working on the structure.
Calderon said she was currently dealing with a family member’s terminal illness, but added she hoped to start in February.
“I just think that we’ve been kicking this can down the road for a couple of months now. We’ve given you two extensions already,” Commissioner Hector Canales said, adding he would like to see the holes in the building secured within a week.
Canales added he would go by the property on Feb. 5 and if he saw the building still unsecured, he “would make the motion at next month’s meeting to demolish it.”
“We really need to address this issue, Ms. Calderon. We need to secure it by next week and see some sort of work by the following month,” Canales added.
He also insisted Calderon obtain all permits from the city for the rest of the work on the structure by Feb. 19.
After additional discussion, Canales made a motion that Calderon be ordered to secure the building from outside entry by Feb. 5 and obtain all permits by Feb. 19. Robles gave the second, and the motion passed unanimously.
Fernandez also asked Cook to put the building on the agenda of the commission’s next meeting for an update on the work.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.