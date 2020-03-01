ACUÑA, México – Con inversión superior a 400 millones de pesos, el Gobernador Miguel Ángel Riquelme Solís y el subsecretario de la Defensa Nacional, General de División D.E.M. Dagoberto Espinoza Rodríguez, colocaron el 17 de febrero la primera piedra de la construcción del Regimiento de Caballería Motorizado en Acuña, que se suma a los tres cuarteles que operan actualmente en las diferentes regiones, con lo que continúa el blindaje en seguridad en toda la entidad.
“Coahuila es la casa del Ejército Mexicano”, expresó el mandatario estatal en su discurso, al subrayar que garantizar la tranquilidad de los coahuilenses y blindar el norte del país es objetivo de contar con espacios para los más de 6 mil elementos del Ejército Mexicano y sus familias que se encuentran en la entidad”, dijo el gobernador.
Riquelme destacó que el proceso de transformación de Coahuila es gracias a la coordinación con el Ejército Mexicano y la Guardia Nacional.
“En Coahuila trascendimos una etapa muy difícil de violencia y hoy somos un estado fuerte, con altos estándares de crecimiento y prosperidad reconocidos a nivel nacional, entre los primeros lugares de productividad, volúmenes de exportación, inversión extranjera directa y formalidad laboral”, subrayó.
Ante el representante de la Secretaría de la Defensa Nacional, señaló que en la Región Norte se ubican las plantas de la Comisión Federal de Electricidad que abastecen al país con más del 10 por ciento de la energía, así como el clúster cervecero, con la planta más grande del mundo.
“En Coahuila producimos casi la totalidad del carbón de la nación, y por el Puente Internacional de Piedras Negras cruzan más carros de ferrocarril que por ninguna otra frontera”, puntualizó.
“Los logros alcanzados entre los tres órdenes de Gobierno y la ciudadanía han sido posibles por el estatus de tranquilidad y de orden público resultante de las estrategias de seguridad en las que el Ejército Mexicano ha sido fundamental”, dijo el gobernador de Coahuila.
Este cuartel se ubicará en una extensión de 154 hectáreas en la Carretera Acuña-Santa Eulalia, con capacidad para albergar a 600 elementos de la Secretaría de la Defensa Nacional. Contará con alojamientos, comedor, edificio de servicios, parques vehiculares, talleres de lavado y engrasado, mantenimiento y acceso monumental. Además de obras complementarias y urbanización.
Construction of new military garrison begins
ACUÑA, Mexico – State of Coahuila Gov. Miguel Ángel Riquelme Solís and Undersecretary of National Defense General Dagoberto Espinoza Rodríguez, laid last week the cornerstone of the new Motorized Cavalry Regiment garrison in Acuña, the fourth military facility currently operating in different regions of the state. Construction began on Feb. 17 and the project is estimated to cost $400 million pesos (USD 21 million).
“Coahuila is home to the Mexican Army,” the governor said during his speech, stressing that the military is integral part of the state’s strategy to keep tranquility of local residents, as well as shield the northern region with more than 6,000 Mexican Army troops and their families.
Riquelme stressed that the transformation of Coahuila is thanks to the coordination with the Mexican Army and the National Guard.
“In Coahuila we had very difficult times of violence, and today we are a strong state, with high standards of growth and prosperity recognized nationally, among the top in productivity, export volumes, foreign direct investment and labor formality,” he said.
Before the representative of the Ministry of National Defense, Riquelme pointed out that the Federal Electricity Commission power plants are located in the Northern Region, suppling more than 10 percent of the country’s energy, as well as the beer cluster, with the largest brewery in the world in terms of beer production.
“In Coahuila we produce almost all of the country’s coal, and more rail cars cross into the United States through the Piedras Negras international bridge than through any other border,” he said.
“The achievements reached between federal, state and local officials, along with local residents have been made possible by the tranquility and order resulting from the strategies in which the Mexican Army has been fundamental,” the governor said.
The garrison will be located in a 154-hectare property (380.5 acres) in the Acuña-Santa Eulalia Highway, with capacity to house 600 troops and their families. It will have accommodations, dining room, service building, vehicles, mechanical shop, access for large vehicles and maintenance area. In addition, the facility will also have complementary projects and urbanization.
