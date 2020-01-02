Cool cars, hot coffee and a shared love of all things automotive brought a group of area vehicle enthusiasts for “Cars & Coffee” outside the Plaza Del Sol Mall on Sunday.
“We all love cars, and we love to get together to talk,” Albert Casasus said as he and his wife Lisa stood near his low-slung, gunmetal gray 1994 Toyota Supra.
Casasus said “Cars & Coffee” is just getting off the ground in Del Rio, but said the events are a worldwide phenomenon in many different countries.
Casasus brought his Supra, a right-hand-drive sports car, to display at Sunday’s event. He said he has owned the car for about seven months.
“I guess you could say I’ve been a car and racing enthusiast since I was about eight years old, going about 105 miles per hour in a go-cart,” he said.
David Rubio brought his black and yellow 2018 Chevy Camaro SS to Sunday’s show.
Rubio said he has owned the Camaro, which is powered by a muscular 6.2-liter V8, for about eight months.
Rubio’s Camaro has won a number of local awards, including a first place in the Rudy’s 2018 car show, along with a second place for modern muscle car in the same show.
Rubio said he has loved cars ever since he raced them in high school and he and his family members bought and restored a 1969 Chevy Camaro “from the ground up.”
Rubio’s latest Camaro has a number of specialty features, including an MBRP racing exhaust and the GM pedal commander driver response system. Work on the car was done at Del Rio’s Cai Performance, Rubio said.
Robert Torres, who said he has attended large “Cars & Coffee” events in San Antonio.
He brought his 2016 RT Dodge Challenger Classic to Sunday’s show. He said he likes the Challenger’s styling.
“I was excited to come here, and I’m here to see the other cars,” he said.
Ross Farneth, who will soon be leaving Del Rio, brought his 2017 Alfa Romeo 4C.
The foreign sports car features a full carbon-fiber chassis with an engine that develops 350 horsepower.
“It’s got the greatest steering feedback of any car I’ve ever had,” Farneth said.
He said he looked at a number of other cars when he was in the market for a car he wasn’t going to drive every day.
“I looked at Corvettes, Audis, but I wanted something no one had ever seen before,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.