The Upstagers open their summer musical, “Mamma Mia!” on Friday at 8 p.m. at the Paul Poag Theatre in Del Rio. There will be two shows on Saturday, a matinee at 2 p.m. and an evening performance at 8 p.m.
On Aug. 2 and Aug. 3, there will also be Friday and Saturday evening shows at 8 p.m., and a Saturday matinee at 2 p.m.
The Upstagers are thrilled to bring “Mamma Mia!” to the stage of the Paul Poag. It has been on their bucket list for many years. Since its London premiere in 1999, it has become one of the most well-loved shows of our times.
It has been performed across five continents, in more than 40 countries, and has been translated into 14 languages. It is said that, on any given day, there are at least seven performances being performed around the world. It has grossed over $2 billion worldwide since 1999 and has been seen by over 54 million people.
With a book by Catherine Johnson and music and lyrics from Benny Andersson and Bjrn Ulvaeus, the musical is based around the music from the band ABBA, of which Andersson and Ulvaeus were both members. ABBA, active in the 1970s and early 1980s, topped the charts in Europe, North America, and Australia.
The show opened first in London and soon moved across the ocean to the United States. It was one of the most popular shows on the Great White Way for its entire 15-year run. A film adaptation of “Mamma Mia!” was released in 2008 and starred Meryl Streep, Amanda Seyfried, and Pierce Brosnan. The sequel, “Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again”, was released in 2018.
“Mamma Mia!” is sponsored by both the Bank and Trust and the Del Rio News-Herald. Annie Marshall is the show’s director and choreographer, Colin Montgomery is the assistant director while Rob Wade is both the music director and set designer. Lea White is the costumer.
With over 20 of ABBA’s hit songs, audiences will be transported to an idyllic Greek island to prepare for the wedding of a lovely, but conflicted, young woman. All she wants is for her father to give her away.
However, she doesn’t know who he is, and her mother won’t tell her. So she intends to find out for herself. Come, enjoy the music, the dance, the costumes and the set as the magic that is theatre transports you to another time and place.
The show’s popularity was evident at the auditions in early June. So many talented people came that a decision was made to double cast the principal roles. These dedicated folks from Del Rio and Laughlin Air Force Base have been rehearsing since the first week in June to bring this show to life. They, along with other community volunteers, have been set-building for three weekends as well. Many have devoted their whole summer to bring “Mamma Mia!” to you.
The July 26 and 27 evening performances will feature Aaron Escoto, Kyle Helgans, Elias Pontiff, Bella Cadena, Emmalee Diaz, and Alex Sanchez. Also included in this lineup are Colin Montgomery, Rob, Wade, William Marshall, Clarissa Martinez, Joanle Patoni, JoLee McKaskle, and Glenn Pontiff.
The July 27 matinee will feature Nathan Fortmayer, Robert Martinez, Luis Sanchez, Audrey Marshall, Danielle Hoyer and Genevieve Abrego. Also included will be Robert Wade, Colin Montgomery, William Marshall, Terra Wade, Brittany Banister, Melissa Pontiff, and Glen Pontiff.
The evening performances of Aug. 2 and Aug. 3 will be played by the July 27 matinee cast while the Aug. 3 matinee will again showcase the talent of first weekend’s evening performers. Whatever performance you choose to attend, you will not be disappointed!
The chorus will be made up of around 20 people of all ages. They are Angela Martinez, Miranda Martinez, Sabien Escareno, Ana Sofia Tejeda, Robin Anne Palmer, Alissa Hobby, Arely Flores, Rosa Reyna, Madelyn Houchin, Christopher Wofford, Mary Hudgins, Dasha Pontiff, Glenn Pontiff, Clara Salas, Stephanie Zapata, Andrea Sanchez, Liana Escareno, Nayeli Olivo, and Danielle Scheller.
Tickets for the show may be bought from cast members, from our outlets, and from paulpoagevents.com. They can also be bought at the door at show time. Buying at the door and from paulpoagevents.com will include venue and processing fees. Outlets are Paulino’s Service Center, Polished Elegance, Del Rio Feed and Supply, and Diamond’s Salon.
Submitted by Freddie Bayne
