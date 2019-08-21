A large property between the city limits and Laughlin Air Force Base will be used for purposes compatible with the military base’s pilot training mission, Val Verde County Judge Lewis G. Owens Jr. assured a group of Del Rio business leaders Wednesday.
Owens spoke about the county’s proposed purchase of the SE Ranch property during the Del Rio Chamber of Commerce monthly member luncheon at the Ramada Inn of Del Rio.
Del Rio Chamber of Commerce President Selina Velasquez introduced Owens, a Del Rio native who served seven years as Precinct 2 county commissioner before he was elected county judge in 2018.
Owens began his presentation by telling chamber members and their guests the county is currently going through its budget approval process.
“Our budget is somewhere right around the $26 million mark. Our tax rate is $523.70 per $100,000 (of property) value. We have managed to keep that rate for the last couple of years. Three years ago, we raised the tax rate two cents, which today will generate, depending on the rate of collection, right around $460,000,” Owens said.
The judge told chamber members the county is taking steps to purchase the SE Ranch, a property that was the source of controversy about a decade ago when its owners planned a large-scale residential development on the land. Those plans ignited worries on encroachment on the base and its flying training missions.
“We are looking at buying the SE Ranch at a total of $5.6 million. Last week, I spoke to the (Del Rio) Board of Realtors, and last week everything looked really, really positive. Thursday, Friday, it’s getting a little bit more difficult. We thought we had everything ironed out, and Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday, we’ve been having phone calls with Mr. Earl (the property owner),” Owens said.
He said the most recent point of contention is the time it will take for the county to issue the certificates of obligation necessary to buy the property.
“The main problem we’re having right now is the number of days (Earl) wants to give us to close this thing out. He was talking about 45 days once we sign the contract, to close, and we thought it was possible,” Owens said.
He added that time frame may not be possible, as the county needs another survey of the land.
“So right now, we’re (trying) to figure out if he’s going to allow us the 80 days that will probably be needed to close this loan, starting on the 21st, and if we get that thing signed, it would be about 80 days that we would need, on the long end, to close the certificates of obligation and get the title at the title company,” Owens told the group.
Owens said he wanted “to be completely transparent” and told the group the appraisal of the property “is a little bit lower than what he’s asking for.”
“But we didn’t take into consideration the water wells that he’s already drilled. He did hit a massive amount of water; it’s just not clean water. It’s sulphur water, so we ever decided to put in a park or a sports complex or anything like that, we’re going to have the water. We didn’t take that into consideration,” he said.
“There were CCNs, certificates of convenience and necessity, basically, for the wastewater treatment plant and the water plant out there that we didn’t take into consideration in our price, so we’ll be able to get to what he’s asking for in value, if we take our appraisal on the land and take add everything else to it,” the county judge said.
Owens said the property is slightly larger than 2,900 acres.
He said although no final decision has been made about how the county will use the land, he pledged that any use of the property will be discussed with Laughlin Air Force Base officials.
“Some of that property, we will get with Laughlin Air Force Base and figure out what type of use would be permissible, would be compatible with Laughlin. Some of the things that have been brought up were a sports complex, walking tracks, jogging tracks, something in the line of recreation. The school has also expressed interest in some property right up against the base, maybe looking at going out for a brick-and-mortar building versus the buildings they put out there ... The other thing is, the bottom half of the property that butts up against the city limits, we’ve visited with them, and they might be looking for room for expansion of the landfill, so this would give them room to expand.
“One of the things that we need to take into consideration is the low-fly zone, so that’s something we’re going to consider on this property, and at the end of the day, it’s all about making sure that whatever we put on there is compatible with Laughlin Air Force Base,” Owens said.
Following the rest of his presentation, Owens asked the audience for comments or questions, and Skip Baker, Del Rio business owner and chair of the chamber’s military affairs committee, praised the county for working to purchase the SE Ranch property.
“It’s a fabulous coup. We appreciate it very much,” Baker said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.