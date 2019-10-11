Jesus, God the Son, came to this earth to die for sinners like you and for me! Why would we not receive the greatest gift to mankind ever?
The Way to eternal life with Him forever by the shed blood of Jesus Christ upon the cross! No one has to go to hell, but many will choose to go there instead of turning from their sins (repentance), and receiving the free gift of eternal life offered by Jesus by His blood sacrifice on the cross.
There will be no excuses then! Once in hell, there is no escape! Many may very well say then, Lord, help me, I will repent, but the Lord will say, I never knew you, depart from Me you worker of iniquity.
Do you really want to take the chance of someone trying to pay your way out of a fairy tale land called Purgatory? The rich man went into hell immediately upon his death. Please don’t waste your money. I am so sorry, but the truth will set you free!
Notice the rich man’s words were from the place of torment called Hades (Hell)!
Abraham’s bosom was the place all the Old Covenant people of God went before Christ. There they were protected temporally by the blood of bulls, sheep, and goats! Jesus came and died.
He preached to the souls in hell, but only those protected in the bosom of Abraham were redeemed from suffering eternal torment. The rich man however could not escape. Purgatory is a myth thought up for filthy lucre’s sake by fallen church leaders, not by the Apostles or taught by Jesus!
Parable of The Rich Man and Lazarus
Luke Ch. 16, 19-31
19) “There was a certain rich man, clothed with purple and fine linen who fared rather sumptuously daily. 20) Also, there was a beggar named Lazarus, full of sores, who laid at his gate, 21) who was desiring to be fed with the crumbs which fell from the rich man’s table. Even the dogs came and licked at his sores. 22) The beggar died, and was carried by the holy angels of the Lord to Abraham’s bosom. The rich man also died and was buried. 23) And being in torments in Hades, he lifted up his eyes and saw Abraham far away, and Lazarus in his bosom.”
24) “The rich man cried and said, “Father Abraham, have mercy on me, send Lazarus here to me, that he may dip the tip of his finger in water and cool my tongue. For I am tormented in these flames.” 25) Then Abraham said, “ My Son, remember that when you were alive on earth, you received your good things, and Lazarus evil things. However now he is comforted and you are tormented. 26) Besides that, between we here and you, there is a great gulf that was created, so that those who want to pass from here to where you are can not do so, neither can those from where you are pass to us.”
27) “Then he said, I beg you then father Abraham, that you would send Lazarus to my father’s house. 28) For I have five brothers, that he may speak of this place to them, so they do not come to this place of torment.” 29) Abraham then said to him, “They have Moses and the prophets, therefore let them hear them.” 30) Then the rich man said, “No, father Abraham, for if one goes to them from the dead, they will repent.” 31) But Abraham said unto him, “If they do not hear Moses and the prophets, they will neither be persuaded, though one rise from the dead!”
Larry Locker is an evangelist in Del Rio.
