It’s been a year since my father went from this world to his Heavenly Father’s arms. My father always spoke to me about what he wanted when he died. Both of my parents had already purchased a burial spot and my father gave me instructions of what he wanted.
He struggled between being “toasted” as he called it and decided he did not want to be cremated.
My father said he didn’t care what was done for his funeral, but he wanted me to promise him that I would put his obituary in the Del Rio-Herald newspaper.
He said “a lot of my friends might be gone but someone should know me there.”
My father was born and raised in Del Rio, Texas. He moved back and forth for several years with his parents and family to San Jose, Calif. in the late 1940s. Our father was very proud to say he was a Texan.
His last visit to Del Rio was in 2003 I asked my father why is so important to let Del Rio know of his passing, he said “because I was born and raised there!”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.