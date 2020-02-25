For months, and maybe longer, residents of Del Rio have been voicing concerns about abnormally high water bills. And for months, the city has been unwilling or unable to answer most of their questions.
Before I get too far into this, it’s important I state that I am not one of those complaining. In fact, I have yet to receive my first utility bill from the city. So I honestly have no idea how much my bill will be. I do know what I have paid for the same service in other communities, and I hope the numbers are similar.
My experience with the city water employees has been only positive and very brief to date.
Now having said that, my biggest concern with the issue of the high water bills is simple — why? Why are so many people seeing bills that are so high? So far, nothing I have heard from the city explains it.
I have seen some press releases from the city that would explain minor changes. They listed things such as higher rates, such as trash going from $18 a month to $20. Another option was more days in the billing cycle or a misread meter. The third option would make sense in a handful of cases, but not the hundreds that seem to have popped up in Del Rio.
Higher rates and more days in the billing cycle explain very little. If a bill went from $50 to $60, that might make sense. But we have been hearing story after story of bills tripling, quadrupling or in some cases going up by $1,000. Several of those customers we’ve talked to have brought in plumbers only to be told they had no leaks.
So again my big question is why? The council and city manager met with residents last week in an attempt to explain some things, but no one attempted to answer that big question. Why are so many bills climbing astronomically, especially in the winter when water bills traditionally are the lowest?
I think that is the answer the people really want, yet I can’t seem to find an answer.
At the meeting last week, the city council made some positive votes that may help find the answer. The committee will be made up of city staff and citizens, hopefully those impacted the most, with a goal of finding a solution. Or, for me, at least an answer.
The council also voted to freeze all disconnections of water service until the issue is resolved. That’s a good move, but it still leads me to ask when that will be. If no one can fully explain what the problem is and why it is happening, then finding an answer could be difficult.
My favorite vote was tasking the city manager and his staff to study where to install automated meters. Known to many as smart meters, the automated meters could answer a ton of questions. If someone has an abnormally high month of usage, a smart meter could explain what days and even times the heavy usage occurred. With a smart meter, it can be clear when there is a leak or other issue.
But smart meters do have problems. The biggest is the up-front cost. To retrofit every water customer in the city will be expensive and time consuming. It will likely require a rate increase to offset the cost. The good news is once the meters are installed, the cost of operating a water system should be cheaper for the long run.
I am not recommending smart meters. I will leave that up to the city manager and the council. But it would answer a lot of questions related to usage and bills.
What I am recommending is an answer to the most pressing question — why? Why is this happening and what can be done? That’s the answer no one seems to have an answer to yet.
David Rupkalvis is the publisher of the Del Rio News-Herald.
Since the construction of the undersized water treatment plant, the price of water has gone up 14 times. Add that to the transfer of $1,000,000.00 +- from the water fund to the general fund, what do you expect. Two ways to control the consumption of water. Rationing and pricing. DR has done both.
