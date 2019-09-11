A woman was arrested and charged with the possession of a controlled substance on Sept. 3. at approximately 3 a.m. Ashely Nicole Fuentes, 25, a resident of the 1000 block of East Rodriguez Street, was arrested by Del Rio Police Department officers, records show.
Fuentes was arrested after police officers responded to a traffic stop on the 300 block of Ellis Street, at approximately 2:22 a.m. She was charged with the possession of a controlled substance Penalty Group 2, greater or equal to 4 grams, less than 400 grams, records show.
