About 100 persons, including groups of first responders, attended a solemn memorial ceremony Tuesday outside Toyota of Del Rio and Ram Country to commemorate the 9/11 terrorist attacks.
Nick Khoury, president and chief operating officer of The Khoury Group, which owns the dealerships, welcomed those attending the ceremony, including representatives of the Del Rio Police Department, Del Rio Fire Department, Val Verde County Sheriff’s Office, Val Verde County Fire Department, Val Verde Regional Medical Center Emergency Medical Service Department, the National Park Service and the U.S. Border Patrol.
Pastor Terry Maris of Grace Community Church gave the invocation and asked everyone to remember the lives lost in the terrorist attacks of 2001. The Border Patrol’s Virgil Armstrong, deputy patrol agent in charge of the Del Rio station, urged those attending to embody the day’s motto, “We Will Never Forget.”
Armstrong also led those present in the pledge of allegiance.
The wail of sirens rang out over the dealerships at the time the north and south towers of the World Trade Center were struck by hijacked airliners 18 years ago.
In the time between the sirens, Derome West, a former Army Ranger and currently a pilot for the state, spoke to the audience.
Khoury thanked all local, state and federal first responders.
“The Khoury Group is humbled by what you do every day,” he said.
