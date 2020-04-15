ASSAULT
Gorge Giron, 56, whose place of residence is listed both at the 1300 block of Avenue P and the 300 block of East Fifth Street, was arrested on April 1, at approximately 5:35 a.m. at the Avenue P residence, and charged with assault causes bodily injury, police records state.
Del Rio Police Department officers responding to the residence regarding a disturbance found a woman who had been assaulted by a man. Giron was arrested and charged with assault causing bodily injury, family violence, a Class A misdemeanor, according to the arrest report.
Jacqueline Michelle Chavez, 22, a resident of the 100 block of Colorado Street, was arrested on March 22, at approximately 4:13 p.m. at her place of residence, and charged with assault causes bodily injury, police records show.
Chavez was arrested by Del Rio Police Department officers responding to a welfare check, she was charged with a Class A misdemeanor, the arrest report states.
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
Mario Alberto Moreno, 36, whose place of residence is listed at the 1000 block of East Chapoy, was arrested on March 25, at 1:53 a.m. at a different location in the same street and block, and charged with disorderly conduct, a Class C misdemeanor, police records show.
Del Rio Police Department officers arrested Moreno after he refused to leave a property, the arrest report shows.
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
Kendall Lynn Lighthiser, 26, a resident of the 6200 block of Berryhill Road, in Milton, Florida, was arrested at the 3600 block of Veterans Boulevard on April 2, at approximately 10:34 p.m. and charged with public intoxication, police records state.
According to a police report Del Rio Police Department officers arrested Lighthisier after conducting a traffic stop on a white Ford pickup truck , the driver of the vehicle was noncompliant and found to be highly intoxicated, she is facing a Class C misdemeanor.
DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
Ramon Prieto, 32, a resident of the 3000 block of Pera Avenue, in El Paso, was arrested on March 28, at 6:36 a.m. at the 200 block of Veterans Boulevard, and charged with driving while intoxicated first offense, a Class B misdemeanor, police records state.
Del Rio Police Department officers responded that morning to a two-vehicle accident at the 200 block of Veterans Boulevard, and found the at-fault driver to be intoxicated, the police report states.
Prieto was arrested and taken to the police station for booking and processing.
