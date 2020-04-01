PUBLIC INTOXICATION
Jose Morin, 37, a resident of the 500 block of East Virginia Street, was arrested on March 15 at 8:36 p.m. at a local convenience store, and charged with public intoxication, a Class C misdemeanor, police records show.
On March 15, a Del Rio Police Department officer was dispatched to the Stripes convenience store located at 1602 Veterans Boulevard, in reference to an unwanted man at the property asking customers for money.
RESISTING ARREST
A local man, who was reportedly trying to open cars at a parking lot, was recently arrested and charged with resisting arrest, police records show.
Celestino Sanchez, 36, a resident of the 300 block of West Seventh Street, was arrested on March 12, at 9:08 p.m. at the H-E-B parking lot, 200 Veterans Blvd. after police officers responded to a report of a man trying to break into parked vehicles, an arrest report states.
Del Rio Police Department officers responded to the report of an intoxicated man at the site, and made contact with security personnel who led them to the suspect, the report states.
The store’s personnel requested a criminal trespass warning for Sanchez, who became combative and resisted arrest, the report states.
Sanchez was arrested and charged with resisting arrest, search or transportation, a Class A misdemeanor, and transported to the police station for booking and processing, the report states.
BURGLARY OF HABITATION
Paloma Azeneth Zavala, 30, a resident of the 300 block of Airport Boulevard, in Del Rio, was recently arrested and charged with burglary of habitation, a second degree felony, police records show.
Zavala was arrested on March 14 at 7:53 p.m. by Del Rio Police Department Officers responding to a report of an assault in progress, at the 100 block of Irene Avenue, the caller advised her sister was being assaulted by another woman inside the residence, the report states.
