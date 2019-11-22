State Loop 79 between U.S. Highway 90 West and Ranch to Market Road 2523 reopened yesterday to the traveling public of Del Rio and Val Verde County, the Texas Department of Public Safety announced Thursday.
The loop reopened after the culmination of a road rehabilitation project. The project, reconstructed by Hunter Industries, LTD, at a cost of $11 million, now provides a smoother and more durable pavement surface for motorists, according to TxDOT.
A partial closure of the loop first began on Nov. 10, 2017 and prevented drivers from accessing SL 79 between U.S. Highway 90 East and US 277 South at the time.
On June 11, 2018, the stretch between US 90 East and US 277 was opened to the public. The opening of the Laughlin Air Force Base Defense Control Center and West Gate was delayed due to construction work on SL 79. The newly designed west gate officially opened on June 29, 2018 and serves as the base’s only official entrance and exit.
The western part of SL 79 closed on Nov. 18, 2018 and was expected to be complete within 13 months.
During the time of construction, travelers were advised to plan ahead, seek alternate routes and follow all safety signs and traffic control devices in the area.
The idea of the loop was first conceived in 2000, with idea of facilitating residential and commercial growth, and assist in the creation of a more comprehensive road infrastructure for the county.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.