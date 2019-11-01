So everyone knows, I have been so overwhelmed with everyone’s love and support to help me with some medical issues, medical bills, and needs. It is very humbling to be on the receiving side.
As a minister of the gospel normally I try to always be willing to help others when able and share God’s word with them when that door opens. I had a fall four years ago, when I slipped on a letter that blew onto the floor! I broke the bone above the left ankle and it took some time to heal. I unfortunately have had several complications, one being my left leg bent back several inches and will not recoil to the right position or move back very far.
Anyway to make it short, I was very hesitant on doing a fundraiser on Facebook, but after saying no the first time to my sister a few months ago, I truly felt it was time to call on God first always, as well as family and friends. So I said yes to the fundraiser. I just want to say, it has been a true blessing. Yes, the money helps, however the love and prayers poured out on my behalf God has sent through everyone have been truly a blessing in so many ways. I am so humbled and grateful.
The needs came for bills falling behind, some serious car repairs, medical trips, home care not covered by insurance, and we are still hoping to raise funds for a power chair not covered by insurance, handicapped ramps, door widening, car adaptation to carry the powerchair, and at least one electronic door at the house. So we are doing the fundraiser.
This message, however is not about a fundraiser, but about the love raiser and is dedicated to all who have prayed, encouraged, or when possible supported in what ever way. One in particular touched my heart that came in the mail a while back. Here is the story as was shared in part in a devotional on Facebook!
Honestly everyone, God just blows me away. I mean in the long run, the fundraiser should really be called a LOVE raiser, as I feel so much love from everyone. As we know, God can help us find funding sources in so many ways, He does not need our fundraisers, but let me say, He does want us to be LOVE raisers.
If we get that, we have found the key to not only be a blessing, but to also be blessed. When we give to glorify God to honor Him first, He surely spreads the real message of loving one another, and He sends healing in hearts and lives of those in need.
I had mentioned some checks were starting to come in. I mean, it is not what funds are inside, but the blessing of a heart from God showing His love, whether checks, on Facebook, or whichever. Also especially through your prayers and encouragement, God’s love is spread.
Not that we spread love through money, but we spread love, through love. Today I got a letter from a former fellow Ram football/track player. I won’t share who he is, but I will tell you this for a select few of you who witnessed a small miracle we thought at the time. We were lifting weights at the eighth grade campus (1973-74?). We were all flexing our muscles as young athletes like to do. So it came down to me and this one guy. Like I say, only a select few will know who this is, but the story is related to my situation in some ways with my legs. Not that this caused the injury, but, well me and our good friend had pretty strong legs. I mean, kind of unreal actually. Back then you laid on your back with legs up and weights on both sides of bars.
So we started competing. We lifted as much weight first of all that could go onto the leg lifts. That itself is a lot of weight. So we were in a dead heat. The only weight we had left to put on the leg press was, well, people lol. Yes, we did. So not sure who all it was, but we started getting everyone’s weight as close as we knew. It started with just a couple of the heavier guys. Well, we were still in a dead heat tied after lifting those. So yep, more guys piled on! So by the time we added up everyone and thought we would both try, we tallied up believe it or not right at 1,700 lbs. plus or minus a couple, we were looking at lifting. Now that is crazy heavy!
How God gives us strength is a miracle! So there we were. The guys on the weight machine were laughing and saying hurry lol as we did not know how safe it was (and of course did not want to get caught ) I think I went first. Yes, I lifted that weight with all the weights, and all the guys on top. I thought surely I had won. Then would you believe that our fellow track member lifted the same amount. Praise God it was time to go. Someone might have gotten hurt if we would have continued, but I think that was it for me.
I say all this, because look at God what He creates, and the gifting He gives us all in different ways and in different measures. Now I am having trouble even standing on the left leg being bent as it is.
However, don’t put it past God. Another miracle could be in the works by Him one day. Jesus is still my Healer, God, Savior, and Creator. With God nothing is impossible. Thank you brother! I was so blessed today when I got your letter. The funds will come in handy too for sure. Love you bro. and the same to all of you out there. We serve an amazing God In Christ our Lord. You are amazing people, sharing His amazing love!!!! Happy tears lol !:) Oh my goodness! God is so good!
This is not my intention, so this is not why I share this story! However, it seems to me to not be a blessing stealer is the best! So as I finish this devotional tonight, I feel like God may want to bless some others through their giving. God is working. I am not sure exactly where the rest of the funds for the needs will come from, as they are several thousands more than that on the fundraiser, but I do know God has this.
If anyone feels led by the Lord and would like to support, you can log onto my Facebook account and see the fundraiser my sister Loye (Brandy) Locker Speakman set up at facebook.com/Larry.Locker Or, if desired, some you can always drop off a check. Please give unto God as you do, if you feel led.
Thank you again Del Rio, and special love to all my friends and former schoolmates who have been supporting, sending encouragement, and/or prayed. May the Lord bless you all abundantly above all you ask or think always, as His Word says to those that love Him and serve Him. Surely, God is LOVE!!!
Larry Locker is an evangelist in Del Rio.
