A Del Rio man is facing charges of possession of narcotics and illegally carrying a weapon, following an incident involving a reckless driver racing on Bedell Avenue, police records show.
Enrique Alcala Jr., 20, whose place of residence is listed at Center Avenue, in Del Rio, was arrested on June 9, at 3:50 p.m., at 2204 Veterans Boulevard (Burger King), and charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, and unlawfully carrying a firearm, according to the arrest report.
