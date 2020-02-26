Society as a whole has conditioned many people to be disrespectful and downright violent toward others, in their pursuit to gain wealth, power and prestige. A major part of the process of achieving success and living the kind of life that you dream of is to give.
Many people think that to get what you want you have to take it. There is a spiritual truth and a universal principle that the more you give the more you will receive! What you sow you will reap.
You want more friends? Show yourself friendly. You want more money? Give more to worthwhile causes and invest your money to have money for the future. You want more love? Be more loving. True success is measured in wealth of character, not money. Here are five ways to give to others:
Give others your love and respect. I am not saying that you should go around hugging everyone and telling them you love them. The love I am referring to is called “agape love.” The unconditional love we should have for humankind. This kind of love says, “I respect and care for you because we share commonalties as humans.”
Give others your time. I have often heard it said and believe this to be true, that “children value their parents’ time, more than material things.” The same applies to all significant relationships in our lives, investing time will strengthen relationship bonds and build trust with others. How do you spell “Love”? Time!
Give others your help. All in all, what we want to do is to help others. Zig Ziglar says that if we will “help others get what they want, we will in turn get what we want.” If we want to be successful, we should consider ourselves servants of other people. What can we do to help them and make them better? This is the true path to greatness and success, not only in business but in life!
Give others your passion. There is nothing this world needs more than passionate people. And people need passionate people. Living in this day and age can be tiring. The hustle and bustle of it all can wear you down and tire you out. We should be so fired up, that you fire will ignite others to pursue their dreams and passions. Let them see you “burn” with enthusiasm for life!
Give others your experience. We all have areas that we excel in and they are usually areas that we have experience in. One of the things we can do to make our lives more meaningful and be of utmost help to others is to show others the way through the experiences we have. Mentoring is an excellent tool to connect with someone young or older and share your life experiences as encouragement to them.
To Your Success and Happiness!
Dot High-Steed is a Health and Life Coach, who has over 25 years of experience in health/wellness, business and education.
Dot may be reached at:
