The San Felipe Del Rio Consolidated Independent School District Board of Trustees and administration announced classes are suspended for two weeks as the novel coronavirus disease or COVID-19 continues to spread across the country.
Today, the board of trustees held a special meeting, and after discussion voted on preventive measures suspending classes beginning on Monday.
“This conversation is very important, this item is ever evolving,” Board President Raymond P. Meza said.
Superintendent of Schools Dr. Carlos Rios said it has been a stressful week as the district came together to finalize this decision.
The board voted on a resolution to suspend classes for two weeks, support the development and implementation of home-based school services and authorize the superintendent to apply for instructional day waivers.
The latter part of the resolution would allow the school district to continue receiving funding without extending the school calendar.
Rios said suspending school is not the same as extending the spring break, as suspending school will only keep students at home while staff will be allowed to work on campus.
Board Vice President Linda Guanajuato-Webb said the school district needs to be prepared for students who do not have access to the internet, and Rios said there will be an option to send students school work home through the United States Postal Service.
Rios also recommended a required quarantine for students who traveled abroad during the spring break, as well as for any staff members who were in high risk places during the holiday.
The school district will also have nine school buses delivering breakfast and lunch to 29 community locations for students. Further details on specific protocols for each campus and times and locations for the lunches will be announced in a follow up statement today.
“This is what we talked about, this is what we’re prepared to do,” Rios said.
Board member Fred Contreras said school officials need to coordinate the emergency response with Val Verde County and City of Del Rio officials.
Board President Raymond P. Meza said the school district needs to prevent gatherings of large groups in public areas during two weeks.
Guanajuato-Webb said this is a time to come together, and parents need to be cautious, especially when their kids show symptoms of a flu-like disease.
Contreras said the school district needs to be as transparent as possible with this situation because “one bad rumor goes a long way."
Meza said the board has looked into graduation capacities and other items, but the conversation will continue as more information regarding COVID-19 is announced. All board members and the superintendent of schools were present for the emergency called meeting this Saturday morning.
