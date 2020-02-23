Although South Central Texas is no stranger to hail, strong winds and thunderstorms, the violence and damages caused by the Feb. 22, 2016 hailstorm in Del Rio were for the record books.
Saturday marked the fourth anniversary of one of the strongest and most damaging hailstorms pummeling Del Rio in recent history.
The storm downed power lines, broke windows and roofs, and covered yards and roadways with ice. It also damaged structures, vehicles and caused major damages to Laughlin Air Force Base’s aircraft fleet.
City officials opened the Del Rio Civic Center as emergency shelter for families in Val Verde Park Estates, which is located in the city’s east side, the most affected area. Homeowners in Los Campos area and the city’s north side also reported structure damages following the storm.
“That storm was certainly something for the history books. It’s not very usual to see storms of that caliber during the winter months, as our peak severe weather season is usually in April and May,” STWX Strategic Weather Consulting Meteorologist Dan Schreiber said.
The storm hit the hardest on the city’s east side, in the Val Verde Park Estates and Laughlin Air Force Base area.
“I remember the Feb. 22, 2016 storm very well – I was working in the Laughlin AFB weather office at the time. The forecast for severe weather had changed rather drastically from the day before,” Schreiber said.
“I really scratched my head for some time during the morning of Feb. 22 with a few of my fellow weather forecasters on base, simply because the likelihood of such an event was quite low – about 15% chance,” he said.
Eventually, they elected to discuss the forecast with their colleagues at the National Weather Service office in New Braunfels, where the meteorologist on duty explained his thoughts, he said.
“Ultimately, we decided that it was time to alert folks about the potential threat, even though it was rather unlikely. It’s a good thing that we did – there could have been much more damage to Laughlin aircraft than there was,” Schreiber said.
The damaging hailstones reached several aircraft inside the hangar, because the wind and hail blew out some of the windows of the hangar, he said.
The thunderstorm that brought along hail, damaging lightning and high winds roared into northwest Del Rio just after 10 p.m., with gusting winds and golf-ball size hailstones.
Schreiber said this particular type of storm is known as a bow echo – a thunderstorm that bows outward due to very strong winds pushing it.
“We recorded 60 mile-per-hour winds at Laughlin AFB before the power went out – it’s likely that the winds were even higher. We also recorded various sizes of hail – up to about golf-ball size, which traveled almost sideways with the powerful wind,” he said.
The storm caused public infrastructure damages, including 17 city-owned vehicles from the city’s transportation, wastewater, water, health, fire, gas and refuse departments.
Sustaining minor damages were the Del Rio Civic Center, two Fire Department facilities, and the scale house and a storage building managed by the refuse department.
The school district reported minor damage to roofs and air conditioning units, as well as damage to some outside food freezers.
The Del Rio Housing Authority reported more than $1 million in estimated damages to various facilities, including $685,000 worth of damage to roofs, $289,733 worth of damage to windows, $100,000 in damage to building interiors and $17,500 damage to vehicles.
Laughlin reported damages to 82 percent of the T-1 Jayhawk fleet, resulting in 80 percent loss of the pilot production capability for that program at that point.
“It sounded like a machine gun going off as the hail pelted the roof. It was very loud. Once the power was out, we lost our ability to track the storm on radar – which is when we made the call to initiate the tornado sirens out of an abundance of caution,” STWX Strategic Weather Consulting Meteorologist Dan Schreiber said.
“Being the evening-time, most of the base personnel were at home. The hail from the storm shattered many windows in these homes, but fortunately most folks heard the tornado sirens and moved away from these windows into secure areas of their houses,” he said.
No injuries were reported. The storm itself only lasted a few minutes, but there were drifts of hail all over the base, several inches deep.
“It was an incredible storm, and the scariest that I’ve ever been stuck in,” Schreiber said.
