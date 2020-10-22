The Consulate of Mexico in Del Rio is putting the finishing touches on a Day of the Dead altar based on the altars set up in the state of Yucatan, Mexico. The consulate is encouraging the public to virtually participate by setting up their own altars at home.
The Consulate of Mexico in Del Rio and Casa de la Cultura will distribute perforated tissue paper and sugar skulls to the public on Monday. The paper and skulls are commonly known to be a part of the celebrations, while also set up as decoration for the altars.
Photos by Atzimba Morales
As celebrations to honor those no longer in the world of the living approach, the Consulate of Mexico is encouraging the community to take part in the traditions.
“During these times that we are stuck at home, we invite the community to virtually participate in the various manners in which Mexico celebrates this holiday,” Consulate of Mexico in Del Rio Consul Paloma Villaseñor said.
