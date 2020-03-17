Texas Governor Greg Abbott waived testing requirements and requested the Department of Education waive federal testing requirements for this school year, as the coronavirus or COVID-19 crisis causes schools to suspend classes.
According to Abbott’s statement, the decision to waive state testing requirements “reflects the governor’s emphasis on public health over all priorities at this time.”
The decision directly affects the State of Texas Assessments of Academic Readiness, commonly known as STAAR exams.
Texas’ assessment system provides educators and parents with reliable information on whether or not their students have mastered grade-level content, according to the statement.
If approved, federal testing requirements could be waived for the remainder of the 2019-2020 school year, according to Abbott.
Texas Education Agency followed up with a statement from Texas Education Commissioner Mike Morath.
“Given the need for social distancing, schools across the state are closing normal operations, and working to support learning while students remain home,” Morath said.
Texas Education Agency already waived a variety of regulations and with Abbott waiving state testing requirements, schools can focus on public health and providing remote instruction.
The ongoing coronavirus or COVID-19 crisis led to San Felipe Del Rio Consolidated Independent School District suspending classes from Mar. 16-27, with students doing school work remotely via online access or physical mail.
San Felipe Del Rio CISD students were scheduled to take STAAR tests on Apr. 7-9, May 4-8 and May 11-15.
Heritage Academy, Premier High School and Sacred Heart Catholic School followed the school district’s decision and suspended classes or extended Spring Break. All schools are working to provide remote instruction via electronics or physical mail.
