Early Wednesday morning, Val Verde County election administrator Generosa “Janie” Gracia-Ramon and the election committee announced early and election day voting results. Comstock Independent School District and San Felipe Del Rio Independent School District have candidates running for Board of Trustees positions.
All three incumbents running for re-election in the San Felipe Del Rio Consolidated Independent School District election won their respective races, according to preliminary unofficial results announced Wednesday by election officials.
After a long night of ballot counting, the Val Verde County election administrator Generosa “Janie” Gracia-Ramon, announced results of early and election day voting Wednesday morning.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.