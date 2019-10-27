Ninety-six people were recognized as naturalized citizens during a ceremony held at the Del Rio Civic Center on Friday.
Ninety-nine applicants for naturalization were called to report, with three absent. Thirty-two applicants requested for name changes with their respective applications.
Vietnam, Nepal, Nigeria, Philippines, Venezuela, and Mexico were represented by the people accepting their naturalization documents. Attendees were accompanied by friends and family.
“You (the people) come from different areas, but here you are surrounded by the very documents whose values bind us together as one people,” guest speaker, Amistad National Recreation Area Superintendent Chris Ryan said. Ryan said the attendees made an impressive journey and put in the work required to become U.S. citizens. “You have rights and responsibilities; it is exciting because now you can help us write the next great chapter in America’s story,” Ryan said.
According to Ryan, throughout America’s history, foreign-born men and women have come to the United States, taken the Oath of Allegiance, became naturalized citizens and contributed greatly to their new communities and country.
For these people to uproot their lives, move to another country and make a new life in the United States takes courage, faith and determination, he said.
Franco Mondragon, a naturalized citizen, said he was inspired to go through the naturalization process in order to be more involved with the community.
United States Magistrate Judge Victor Roberto Garcia presided over the ceremony and declared the attendees naturalized citizens. When the ceremony was completed, each attendee received their naturalization documents and were congratulated by friends and family.
The combined U.S. Border Patrol and U.S. Customs and Border Protection Honor Guard presented and retired the colors during the ceremony.
Special thanks were given to the United States Marshals Service, Civic Center Director Leno Hernandez, the City of Del Rio, United States Citizenship and Immigration Services, singer of the national anthem Clarissa Martinez, Magistrate Courtroom Deputy Carmen Levrie, Court Reporter Vickie Lee Garza, I.T. Systems and Support Specialist Olimpia Zamora and Laughlin Air Force Base Security Forces for their assistance with the ceremony.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.