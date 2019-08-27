I support cash bail reform. Lack of money should not be a barrier to bonding out of jail. Our system is based on the premise of innocent until proven guilty.
Forcing poor people to stay in jail to fight their cases leads to coerced guilty pleas by people desperate to get out of jail.
They often return to lost jobs, lost housing, and ruined lives.
The Federal system does a much better job of keeping people in jail based on their dangerousness and risk of flight instead of a person’s net worth.
It is time for the state systems to do the same and stop feeding our poor to predatory bail companies.
Anthony Colton
Del Rio, Texas
