ACUÑA, México – Funcionarios municipales de Ciudad Acuña verificaron el lunes personalmente los trabajos de sanitización de la Clínica 87 del Instituto Mexicano del Seguro Social, luego de que se reportaran algunos brotes de contagio por COVID-19 en dicho lugar.
El alcalde Roberto de los Santos Vázquez junto con el Secretario del Ayuntamiento Felipe Basulto Corona y los regidores comisionados a salud, estuvieron presentes durante los trabajos de sanitización.
Con ésta labor el ayuntamiento continúa apoyando con acciones inmediatas, buscando detener de golpe la proliferación del virus en nuestra ciudad y se hará lo mismo en las diferentes clínicas del IMSS, así como en la clínica del ISSSTE y el Hospital General, dijo el alcalde.
Ahora solamente le corresponderá a la ciudadanía realizar su parte, quedándose en casa, utilizando el cubreboca al salir por alguna actividad esencial, lavándose las manos constantemente, utilizar gel antibacterial, guardar sana distancia y no saludar de beso y de mano, indicó el funcionario.
Esto en el marco de las acciones realizadas de manera conjunta entre el gobierno del estado, a través de la Secretaria de Salud, y el ayuntamiento de Acuña, que hacen frente común contra el COVID-19.
Esta semana Acuña llegó a 42 casos y nueve defunciones por COVID-19, cifra que disparó las alarmas entre las autoridades y la población en general
Hoy más que nunca es de vital importancia no bajar la guardia ante esta enfermedad el COVID-19, contra la que hasta hoy no hay medicina específica ni vacuna, dijo De los Santos.
Deep cleaning carried out at medical facility
ACUÑA, Mexico – Acuña city officials verified Monday the sanitation of Social Security Mexican Institute Clinic 87, after several cases of COVID-19 were reported in the medical facility.
Mayor Roberto de los Santos Vázquez along with Municipal Secretary Felipe Basulto Corona and Health Commission council members, supervised the sanitation work.
The city council continues to support the community during the COVID-19 pandemic with immediate actions, seeking to stop the proliferation of the virus, the same will be done in the different IMSS clinics, as well as in the ISSSTE clinic and the General Hospital, the mayor said.
Now it will only be up to the citizens to do their part, staying home, using their face mask when going out for some essential activity, constantly washing their hands, using hand sanitizer, keeping social distancing guidelines and not kissing or shaking hands, De los Santos said.
City officials have been working closely with Department of Health state officials to fight against COVID-19.
This week Acuña reached 42 cases and nine COVID-19-related deaths, a figure that is rising red flags among authorities and the general population.
Today more than ever it is of the utmost importance not to let our guard down against this disease, COVID-19, because there is no specific treatment or vaccine to prevent it, De los Santos said.
