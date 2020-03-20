A recount Wednesday of ballots cast in the March 3 Democratic Party Primary Election race for Precinct 1 Justice of the Peace showed no changes in the vote totals.
The manual recount, which was held in the records room of the county clerk’s office at the Val Verde County Courthouse, began about 5 p.m. Wednesday and was completed by 7:30 p.m.
Val Verde County Democratic Party Chair Rosalinda Hernandez confirmed the recount was requested by Ramon “Ray” Hernandez, a former Del Rio Police Department officer, who was one of four candidates on the ballot for the Precinct 1 Justice of the Peace office.
The other candidates seeking the Democratic Party nomination for the office were the incumbent, Roberto Castillo; Jesse James Treviño, who is currently serving as the Precinct 1 Constable; and Del Rio attorney Clay Cowan.
In the March 3 Democratic Party Primary Election, none of the four candidates emerged the clear winner.
Treviño was the top vote-getter in the race, with a total of 309 ballots. Castillo was second, with a total of 230 ballots.
Hernandez came in third, with a total of 221 votes, and Cowan finished the race with a total of 140 votes.
None of the four candidates gained or lost any votes as a result of the recount.
“The recount did not change which of the four candidates will go to the runoff. The runoff election will still be between Mr. Treviño and Mr. Castillo,” Hernandez said after Wednesday’s recount.
“There were also 68 ballots that were blank, where nobody voted for anybody in that race,” she said.
Ramon “Ray” Hernandez gave the Democratic Party chair a $400 check as a deposit toward the cost of the recount, Hernandez said.
“He’s going to get back about $200 of that. We’ll figure out the total cost of the recount and refund him the difference,” Hernandez said.
She added the recount went smoothly.
Val Verde County Clerk Generosa “Janie” Gracia-Ramon said Thursday the run-off election is still scheduled for May 26.
“I have not been notified otherwise,” she said in a telephone interview.
