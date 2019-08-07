A young birthday boy honored the legacy of his late sister and gave hope to other children with pediatric cancer.
Benjamin Hester had a simple wish for his birthday: For people to come and make gold blossoms for his late sister. The event was held at Mr. Gatti’s on Monday, and 20 percent of each meal purchase was donated toward the event.
“I hope 50 people show up … maybe 100 people,” Benjamin said candidly.
With the help of his family, Benjamin helped local parents, children and grandparents create gold blossoms for girls and headbands for boys with pediatric cancer. Children in attendance were given a chance to earn a small toy after creating the token.
Benjamin encouraged every attendee with a smile on his face and eager kindness. He spoke to other children present as they worked together to create blossoms, headbands and their own “Forky,” the newest and current popular character of the Toy Story franchise.
All items created and donations received during Benjamin’s event will be sent out in September, in observance of Childhood Cancer Awareness Month. Benjamin’s wish tied in with the Brooke’s Blossoming Hope for Childhood Cancer Foundation.
The foundation was established in 2012 in honor of Benjamin’s late sister, Brooke, who passed away battling neuroblastoma at the age of eight.
Neuroblastoma most commonly arises in and around the adrenal glands, which have similar origins to nerve cells and sit atop the kidneys. However, neuroblastoma can also develop in different areas of the abdomen, chest, neck and near the spine, where groups of nerve cells exist.
During her short but impactful life, Brooke found different ways to help wish headgear for other children and raise funds for pediatric cancer research. She also wished children undergoing treatment would find hope and happiness.
Benjamin’s selfless wish honored the legacy of his late sister and his excitement grew with the amount of people that arrived to help his cause.
Each gold blossom and headband are packaged with information about the foundation and a booklet containing the poem “Blossomin’ Brooke.”
The poem was created by Brooke and her parents as a message of hope for other children for, “Brooke’s love will be shared for years, years and YEARS! Bloomin’ a world-wide trail of happiness through hospital doors, ‘Planting seeds of Faith, Love and Hope for cures.”
Jessica Hester, Benjamin’s mother, hopes to one day have the poem published as a book alongside Brooke’s drawing.
Through this foundation, over 85,000 children with cancer in 51 countries have received the handmade care packages. The nonprofit organization will surpass a quarter of a million dollars and the funds have been given specifically to pediatric cancer research.
More information on the foundation, Brooke’s inspirational story and Benjamin’s birthday wish can be found at brookesblossoms.org and on Facebook. Information for donations can be found on the webpage.
