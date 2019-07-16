Local band Dawn of Flames will be hosting The Edge Heavy Metal Fest on Aug. 24 at The Edge gym. The event will be at 5 p.m. and is open to the public.
Dawn of Flames guitarist Felipe Jasso explained the band is hosting the event at the gym facility after the previous concert was rained on. “The reason we are doing it at The Edge is because the last one we were going to have there got rained out … and we were all excited to do it at The Edge,” Jasso said.
Jasso added Enrique Treviño, owner of The Edge and father of Dawn of Flames late vocalist Enrique Treviño II, has always been a supporter of the band and has wanted to be involved in any way he can.
“I took him up on the offer when we were looking for a venue after we got the news from Paul Poag that they were booked,” Jasso said.
Dawn of Flames has held previous shows at the gym facility, according to Jasso.
“The difference this time is that it means more to us because it brings us together to share the love of music Enrique had. Also, this time we have more time to properly plan,” Jasso said.
The event will incorporate food and different activities for everyone to enjoy as a family. A bounce castle will be available for kids and fitness games will also be held.
Jasso added the band is still planning to incorporate more stuff.
Citizens can look forward to Embrace the Machine, a band from San Angelo, to join Dawn of Flames for the event. Two more bands have yet to confirm by press time.
Event updates can be found on the band’s Facebook page.
