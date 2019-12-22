Del Rioans enjoyed sugary delights and holiday performances during the second annual Cookie Crawl.
The event took place on Wednesday night at the Whitehead Memorial Museum and was hosted by the Del Rio Downtown Association. Del Rioans of every age entered the museum free of charge and enjoyed the chance to stock up on sugary food.
Twenty-seven businesses and organizations set up tables, and passed out cookies to Del Rioans of all ages.
This year’s attendance was approximately four times more compared to last year, Del Rio Downtown Association President Alexandra Falcon Calderon said.
“People started to arrive a quarter to 6 p.m. and were forming a line to enter. Unfortunately, we can’t open the doors until right at 6:30 p.m.,” Calderon said.
The turnout was “beyond amazing” and Calderon was glad to be a witness of “such great joy.”
Once doors opened, attendees were welcomed by the Queen City Belles. Each table served a variety of cookies.
Hot chocolate and bags were provided by the association, with the help of the museum and volunteers.
A few booths ran out of cookies within the first 30 minutes of the event. Amongst those booths was San Felipe Lions Queen Liana Escareno, who prepared approximately 300 cookies for the night.
Escareno’s Abuelita-flavored cookies and hot chocolate flavored cookies were instant hits with the public, she said.
The amount of people present at the event kept each table busy, according to volunteer Amanda Curtis and other business representatives.
As the night continued, Del Rioans were treated to performances by the Sacred Heart Catholic School choir, Del Rio Freshman Sapphires and more.
The event closed out Del Rio Downtown Association’s event line up for the year and members of the organizations are looking forward to the events they have prepared for 2020.
