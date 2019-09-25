ACCIDENT INVOLVING INJURY
A 28-year-old Del Rio man was arrested and charged with accident involving injury on Sept. 9, at 3:33 a.m., at the 800 block of Avenue T.
Ray Anthony Aguilar, a resident of the site, was arrested following the report of an accident, police say.
Aguilar was arrested after Del Rio Police Department Officer Jason Valdez responded at 2:32 a.m. to the area of West 10th Street and Avenue U, for an accident with possible injuries, a police report states.
The driver had fled the scene and was located later by police officers. Aguilar was charged with accident involving injury, a state jail felony, the report states.
ASSAULT
A Del Rio man was arrested and charged with assault causes bodily injury on Sept. 12 at 9:35 a.m. by Del Rio Police Department officers. Alejandro Gonzalez, 33, a resident of the 1100 block of Avenue B, was arrested after a member of the household reported him to the police the day before, an arrest report states.
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
A Del Rio man was arrested and charged with public intoxication on Sept. 12 at the 500 block of Pecan Circle at approximately 8:22 p.m. Castulo Morin, 40, a resident of the 400 block of East Virginia Street, was charged with public intoxication, a Class C misdemeanor, according to an arrest report.
CRIMINAL TRESPASS
A Del Rio man was recently arrested and charged with criminal trespass, following an incident with a homeowner on the 400 block of East Rodriguez Street. Vicente Jimenez Guerrero, 33, a resident of the 400 block of Avenue R, was arrested on Sept. 15, at 7:21 p.m., police records show.
On that date, Del Rio Police Department officers were dispatched to the East Rodriguez address, in reference to a man outside a home, an incident report states.
The homeowner advised Guerrero he was not wanted at the residence, the report states.
Police officers advised Guerrero and he was transported to his residence by a family member, but he returned to the place and he was arrested and charged with criminal trespass, a Class A misdemeanor, the report states.
DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
A Del Rio woman was arrested on Sept. 13 at 3:34 a.m. at the 500 block of East Sixth Street. Brenda Lissette Rodriguez, 22, was charged with driving while intoxicated, a Class A misdemeanor, police records state.
Rodriguez was driving a silver passenger car when she was stopped by a Del Rio Police Department officer, records state. Rodriguez was arrested following her standard field sobriety test, records state.
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF
Josue Rodriguez, a 37-year-old Del Rioan whose place of resident is listed at the 1400 block of Avenue E, was arrested on Sept. 15 and charged with criminal mischief, after an incident with his grandmother, police records state.
Rodriguez was arrested at approximately 8:23 p.m. after a woman complained her grandson had broken several windows and damaged furniture at a residence located at the 1000 block of South Griner Street, records show.
The woman reported the damages were approximately $600. Officers located the suspect and arrested him. Rodriguez was charges with criminal mischief, a Class B misdemeanor.
