Christian Alan Botello, 24, a resident of the 200 block of Space Boulevard, was arrested and charged with assault causes bodily injury on Aug. 16, at 6:58 a.m., a police report states.
Del Rio Police Department Officer Joshua Garcia responded to the address at 5:52 a.m. following the report of an assault that had already occurred, an incident report states.
Garcia met with a woman, who said her fiancé had kicked her on the right shoulder and on the right side of the jaw. The woman said she and her fiancé had been drinking since 11 p.m. the night before, the report states.
The woman and Botello were just about to get ready for bed at 5:50 a.m. when Botello threw the woman’s cat against the wall and then kicked her on the shoulder, the report states.
The woman said Botello was getting his work clothes when he kicked her on the right side of the jaw. The woman also said Botello left the residence after she called the police, the report states.
The woman said she felt pain and discomfort and did want to pursue charges. Botello was placed under arrest and was transported to the police station for booking and processing, according to the police report.
Botello is facing assault causes bodily injury, a Class A misdemeanor, according to his arrest report.
