Single-lane closures and two-way traffic control will be in effect starting today on United States Highway 90 West, outside the Del Rio city limits headed west for approximately 11.2 miles, the Texas Department of Transportation announced.
The department is kicking off a highway resurfacing project consisting of pavement milling and overlay work, as well as placement of pavement markers at five locations in three counties; Val Verde (11.2 miles), Maverick (3.114 miles), and Webb (0.969 miles) counties.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.