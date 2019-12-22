Tis the season to be jolly, and one special visitor has been lighting up the city of Del Rio with his holiday cheer. Santa Claus shares his thoughts on his visit and the upcoming preparations for his Christmas Day tour around the world.
Santa flew down all the way from the North Pole to Del Rio right after Thanksgiving, he said. He arrived so early because he wanted to meet as many Del Rioans as possible, especially the kids, Santa said.
This year, Santa appeared at the annual City of Del Rio Christmas parade and the Plaza del Sol Mall among other places. Yet, he didn’t come alone, he brought along his dear wife, Mrs. Claus.
Santa, with the help of Mrs. Claus, has seen many people in these past few weeks.
“I’ve probably seen close to around 100-200 people (in Del Rio) right now,” Santa said. Del Rioans don’t need to fret, Santa’s visit is far from over.
“As a matter of fact, it’s going to be a long week because we have plans to see kids at various local schools. Of course, we will also do the visit at Skillets, Border Federal Credit Union and Buffalo Wings and Rings,” Santa said.
While Santa enjoys the Del Rio sights, his trusty reindeer – Dasher, Dancer, Prancer, Vixen, Comet, Cupid, Donner, Blitzen and Rudolf – are resting up for the big trip around the world.
Currently, all the elves are back in the North Pole preparing for Christmas night, Santa said.
Santa’s not only taking in the sights, but is trying to spread joy within different communities especially with local children.
“At times the kids have their ups and downs; during the Christmas holidays, they tend to get a lot happier,” Santa said.
Santa tries to do his best and tells the kids they need to be understanding and helpful with their parents. “That’s a busy time (of the year) and there’s a lot of things to get organized,” Santa said.
As the big day approaches, Santa looks forward to all the treats children will leave, in hopes of evidence of his presence. “That’s why I try to do my diet ahead of time, because I get to enjoy a lot of milk and cookies,” Santa said.
Yet, those are not his only favorite treats. Santa also enjoys the taste of Julio’s chips, tamales and “good old traditional” menudo.
Santa’s still checking to see who’s been naughty or nice this year, thus children need to listen to adults or risk getting a lump of coal, according to Santa.
Santa didn’t explain how he goes down the chimney, how his sleigh can fly or every other question people have regarding his secrets, but one look in his eye hinted at the magic that he leaves behind everywhere he goes.
