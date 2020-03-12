Fiona Hill, used by the Democrats to impeach Trump, was on 60 Minutes. She didn’t fall for Lesley Stahl’s trick questions. She said, “Democrats are pushing Russian disinformation when they call president Trump an illegitimate leader.”
Stahl pushed back, but Hill retorted, “He’s (Putin) got us feeling vulnerable, on edge, He’s got us questioning the legitimacy of our own systems.” The State Department’s top counter propaganda official, Lea Gabrielle testified that Russia has mobilized “an entire ecosystem of disinformation to prey on global fears that have accompanied the outbreak of the coronavirus.”
The Democrat House have endless political hearings to divide and conquer, making Trump the cause of COVID-19 for downplaying the coming apocalypse of a dying USA. He energetically tells us what the top scientists are saying, don’t panic, be careful, it’s killing mostly the old and infirm, the young least affected, and 80 percent recover without hospitalization.
Then what do I know? The left says they don’t want foreigners involved in our elections, but they think it’s a right for illegals to vote in them.
We most unfortunately have a two-tiered justice system. While 620,000 Americans died in 1860 to end unequal justice based on skin color, thousands dying in wars thereafter to preserve unbiased justice, here they come again for unequal justice based upon on one’s political viewpoint.
The media covers Trump’s tweets as the end of justice, while celebrating Hillary escaping justice with a two-hour top tiered FBI investigation of her and her staff, all given prior immunity to prevent an honest outburst of unintended truth.
These same upper tier thieving justice department officials spent millions entrapping, imprisoning Trump associated persons only because they had no Trump crime to offer, and refused to create one for exoneration.
That’s not America – that’s a Third World mafia country selling one’s soul for power, control, with absolutely no interest in our wondrous sacrosanct founding that made America great under God.
Can you believe that 1,100 former justice deep stater’s signed a petition calling for Attorney General Bill Barr’s removal? He’s too good at his job, inscrutably honest, not for sale to the highest bidder, a devout Catholic answering to a higher power. He appointed a known straight shooter special counsel, John Durham, looking for nonpartisan criminality with absolutely no interest in political proclivities.
Both are the most dangerous men in America for criminals of any stripe. And who is determined to destroy them? I hope I don’t have to tell you that it’s the Democratic Party, your mainstream media, and the John McCain/Mitt Romney wing of the Republican Party.
MSNBC reported that Democrats are tethered to truth, and Trump is tethered to lies as the market plummets again, and the second great depression is here. It’s all because Trump is not addressing coronavirus head on, like the Democrats are.
They were downright gleeful that the market is eating up your 401k leaving you hopeless, dependent upon the good guy liberals to have mile-long bread lines for the lucky ones. CNN was just as gleeful as Lenin likely was, with the Spanish flu killing 50-100 million people in 1917 and 1918 as communism took control of Russia.
The Democrats were saying last month Trump looked inevitable, but now it’s looking good for Democrats taking the Senate and the presidency with slow Joe looking faster than Energizer bunny Trump by a neck at the finish line.
I can’t believe America is that befuddled, but the market is down 2000 points as I write, and the left has controlled education, and media since the 1960s.
Maybe being from Beulah, I am stupid, but I wish I had extra money to buy the market as it falls like a draining sink in a fundamentally sound economy that will, in my view soon recover, zooming past 30,000 on the way to 40,000 making millionaires a dime a dozen, and billionaires sort of common place.
I am reading that Durham is scrutinizing Obama’s CIA John Brennan’s handling of Russian interference in 2016 going straight to criminal charges, Hillary was ordered by a federal judge to submit to a deposition over her secret servers under oath, Ukraine has opened a criminal investigation into Joe and Hunter Biden, and Rasmussen says voters are ready “to jail” those who illegally targeted Trump.
Maybe it’s just the beginning of American greatest, in spite of desperate screaming headlines of the coronavirus and Trump are the certain pandemic ending of America forever.
Buy America friends. The fat lady is on cocaine, too skinny to sing.
Gene Chapman grew up on a farm in Arkansas but has lived on the Texas border for many years. He is a former chairman of the Val Verde County Republican Party. He is a guest columnist. The News-Herald does not endorse the opinion of guest columnists. The opinions expressed in this commentary are the columnist’s own.
