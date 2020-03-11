Despite chances of rain, Del Rioans can still celebrate the arrival of this year’s air show during a kickoff party and look forward to many exhibits the day of the air show.
The Military Affairs Association, in conjunction with the City of Del Rio and Val Verde County invite the community to a kickoff party for the 2020 Fiesta of Flight on March 13 in the downtown Main St. area.
“This should be a time to come down to downtown, enjoy food; just be a community,” Fiesta of Flight Air Show Director Zachary Miller previously said.
The kickoff party will begin at 5 p.m. this Friday.
Miller added two blocks of South Main Street will be closed off for the party and Del Rioans will have the opportunity to meet performers during the party.
Laughlin Air Force Base is aware of the various concerns regarding current events and stated the event will continue as planned.
“Our leaders are reviewing the wing’s response plans and are communicating with local partners to ensure we are prepared to respond to any situation. To stay up-to-date with any information concerning air show happenings, members are encouraged to follow our social media pages on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram or visit our website at laughlin.af.mil,” 47th Flying Training Wing Public Affairs Office said.
Laughlin will open the north gate, the former main gate, located off of US Highway 90, with gates opening at 10 a.m. on Saturday, March 14.
The air show begins at noon and those looking to get prime seating are advised to arrive early. A designated area will be assigned for ADA parking and buses will be available to transport people from the parking area to the air show.
The Thunderbirds return to the air show after being unable to perform in 2018. Other performances and exhibits Del Rioans will be able to see include the Red Bull Air Force, MiG-17, A-10 Warthogs, T-3 Shooting Star, Darnell Jet Truck Flash Fire, T-37 Tweet, B-25 Mitchell and more.
Adults and children will be able to view demos including aircrew flight equipment, a STEM zone and more. A few of the static displays at the air show are the CV-22 Osprey and E-3 Sentry.
Local food trucks will be selling on site and six ATMs will be available throughout the air show.
Laughlin advises citizens to dress accordingly to the weather, wear appropriate footwear and bring protective eye and ear wear.
Attendees are subject to inspection before entering the military base and will be allowed to bring a sealed water bottle.
“Our leaders understand the importance of ensuring our members have access to various cleaning outlets during their time at Fiesta of Flight. Therefore, we will have medical personnel on standby and a plethora of handwashing stations throughout the spectator and static display areas. Community members are also welcome to bring hand sanitizers and hygiene items that fall in line with the event’s prohibited items list,” the public affairs office said.
A list of permitted and prohibited items is available at laughlin.af.mil or people can contact the 47th Flying Training Wing Public Affairs Office at (830) 298-5262 for more information. Del Rioans are also encouraged by Laughlin to visit the website and review other preventive measures.
Laughlin anticipates more attendees this year, since the Thunderbirds have not performed at the military base in 12 years, according to the public affairs office.
In 2018, more than 25,000 people were in attendance at the Fiesta of Flight air show.
Performances
n U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds
n Red Bull Air Force
n MiG-17
n A-10 Warthogs
n T-3 Shooting Star
n Darnell Jet Truck Flash Fire
n T-37 Tweet
n B-25 Mitchell
n Playful airshows Extra-330
n C-47 Skytrain
n P-39
n Shetterly Squadron: SNJ-6, RV-8, DR-107
n Pitts Model 12
n A-26 Invader
n T-28 Trojan
Demos
n Aircrew flight equipment
n CBRNE Demonstration
n U.S. Border Patrol Recruiting and demonstration
n Medical Decontamination Tent display
n STEM Zone
n EOD Demonstration
n U.S. Air Force Recruiting
Static Exhibits
n CV-22 Osprey
n E-3 Sentry
n UH-1 Huey
n 38-A Talon
n HC-130
