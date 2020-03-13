The Wall That Heals, a traveling memorial to members of the military fallen in Vietnam, brought a lot of memories to local and area veterans during its Del Rio stop. Some of the names displayed in the memorial were locals, while some others had close ties to Del Rio.
The name of Maj. Thomas Dewey Moore, Jr., a 14-year U.S. Air Force member who died in 1967, in the Binh Dinh province, South Vietnam, was one of the names on the wall.
Moore was a resident of Colorado Springs, but his home of record was Del Rio, and his family had close ties to Laughlin Air Force Base according to local historian and Laughlin Heritage Foundation Museum Director Jim Long.
“Moore was the son of Rachel L. Moore and Thomas Dewey Moore, where the ‘L’ Rachel used as middle name stands for Laughlin,” Long said.
Rachel L. Moore was Jack Laughlin’s sister, which makes Thomas D. Moore, Jr. Jack Laughlin’s nephew, he said.
Laughlin Air Force Base, a pilot training facility, is named after Lt. Jack Thomas Laughlin, who is recorded as the first pilot from Del Rio to be killed during World War II.
Lt. Laughlin had been flying over Java on Jan. 29, 1942 in a B-17 when he was killed.
Thomas D. Moore, Jr. was an Air Force pilot, and he served in the 458th Tactical Air Command Airlift Squadron, 483rd Tactical Air Command Airlift Wing, and 7th AF, according to military records.
He was born on July 4, 1929, and died on Nov. 30, 1967. He was 38.
His mother, who was born in San Marcos according to her obituary, remained a lifelong resident of Del Rio and died in 1990 in a nursing facility at the age of 90.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.