ACUÑA, México – En apoyo a los participantes en el reto “Quítate un Peso de Encima”, la Dirección de Salud, a cargo de la Dra. Azalea Citlali Castro Hernández, ofreció el miércoles una plática con el nutriólogo Josué Cisneros, relativa a la alimentación correcta que debe ser suficiente, completa, equilibrada, adecuada, variada e inocua.
El evento se realizó en la Infoteca municipal, donde los participantes escucharon la explicación del nutriólogo sobre estos conceptos, además de tres acciones básicas de deben observar: Activación física, tomar agua y medirse.
En esta interacción se dio respuesta a las dudas e inquietudes de los participantes en el reto, quienes desde el 4 de febrero iniciaron el programa que concluirá el 4 de abril, y que busca incidir en la disminución de los índices de obesidad y sobrepeso.
Posterior a la plática, la participante Guadalupe Acuña González, compartió su testimonio de vida y cómo el cambio de hábitos, entre éstos, la activación física, le ha permitido sanar algún tipo de alergia, y sobre todo, adquirir una vida más saludable de la mano de la activación diaria.
Así, mientras los participantes de manera personal trabajan por el cambio en sus hábitos alimenticios y sobre todo, adquirir el de la activación, la Dirección de Salud Municipal les apoya en un programa de atención médica y nutricional, clases de activación física y de cocina saludable, así como en asesoría y consulta psicológica.
Nutrition challenge helping citizens to take weight off
ACUÑA, Mexico – Contestants of the “Take Some Weight Off” challenge attended Wednesday a conference by nutritionist Josué Cisneros, regarding dietary habits, and learned their meals must be sufficient, complete, balanced, adequate, varied and safe.
The conference was presented by Cisneros and sponsored by the Municipal Health Department, under the direction of Dr. Azalea Citlali Castro Hernández.
The event was held at the Infoteca Municipal, where participants heard the nutritionist's explanation of these concepts, in addition to three basic actions they should observe: Physical activity, drink water and measuring.
Cisneros answered the participants’ questions and concerns pertaining this challenge, which they started on Feb. 4 and will be finishing on April 4. The goal of the challenge is to create awareness, help decrease obesity and overweight rates.
After the conference, contestant Guadalupe Acuña González shared her testimony and how the change of habits, among them physical activity, has alleviated her allergies, and has helped her live an overall healthier lifestyle.
While the participants change in their eating habits and start living a healthier lifestyle, the Municipal Health Department is offering support in the form of medical and nutritional care, physical activity classes and healthy cooking, as well as counseling and psychological consultation.
