Eleven Del Rio graduating seniors were presented with the Alvaro Lopez, Jr. Memorial Scholarship by members of the Lopez family, during a ceremony held on May 23, at the Duck Pond.
Each one of the recipients was awarded $1,000 to help them offset costs of their higher education.
Pictured from the left are scholarship recipients: Marilyn L. Espinoza, Laitza Castillo, Andres Ibarra, Diego De Leon, Skyla C. Vargas, Saria Rodriguez, Adam Rivera, Bernardo Meza, not pictured are Isabella Cadena, Victoria Rios and Jacob Benavidez.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.