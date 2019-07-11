The U.S. Marshals in the Western District of Texas are alerting the public of a phone scam where con artists are contacting victims to notify them of an impending arrest warrant.
The scammers identify themselves as federal agents or government officials, and request immediate payment of unpaid taxes, delinquent fees or other debt to the government.
The caller often knows the name, background and personal cell phone number of the intended victim. Many targeted victims reported the scammers speaking English, with a strong foreign accent.
“The public is reminded that the U.S. Marshals, the IRS, and other law enforcement and government officials do not call members of the public requesting money,” the office of the U.S. Marshals in the Western District of Texas said in a release.
“Any attempt by an alleged government official to collect money by phone should be viewed with skepticism and presumed to be a fraud scheme. Call recipients should hang up immediately and notify law enforcement.”
The U.S. Marshals strongly encouraged anyone contacted by a caller who claims to work with them to verify the information with the Del Rio Division Office at (830) 703 2075.
Individuals who been defrauded by this fraud scheme are encouraged to file a complaint with the FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center, https://www.ic3.gov.
Things to remember:
• U.S. Marshals will never ask for credit/debit card/gift card numbers, wire transfers, or bank routing numbers for any purpose.
• Don’t divulge personal or financial information to unknown callers.
• Report scam phone calls to your local FBI office and to the FTC.
• You can remain anonymous when you report.
• If scammer provides a court order, authenticate the call by calling the clerk of the court’s office of the U.S. District Court in your area and verify the court order given by the caller.
