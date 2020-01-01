Former Del Rioan Abel Ortiz-Cortez will feature his artwork as the Border Pop exhibit at the Casa de la Cultura Friday.
Border Pop is an art show that showcases some of Ortiz-Cortez’s recent works, influenced by pop culture and current events effecting both cultures. The show features a conglomeration of influences, including Mexican “historietas”, known as comic books in English, and pearl button shirts.
Ortiz-Cortez’s work explores the complexity and simplicity of biculturalism, and the idea of “border” as a hybrid space, according to his statement.
Immigration is one of many themes displayed in his artwork, as at time it tells an autobiographical story.
“A sense of holding on to the past through autobiographical work is balanced through the other aspect of my work, addressing current social/cultural and political issues in the current state of our visual cultures in the global community as well as in our region,” Ortiz-Cortez said.
Twenty-two of Ortiz-Cortez’s works will be featured as part of
