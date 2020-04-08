As the novel coronavirus or COVID-19 crisis continues, the San Felipe Del Rio Consolidated Independent School District is providing nutrition to local students, and the number of meals delivered is growing compared to previous weeks.
Last week, from March 30 to April 3, the school district delivered a total of 28,093 meals for breakfast and lunch combined.
There was a significant increase this week of 4,104 meals compared to the week of March 23-27, when a total of 23,989 meals were delivered.
Demand for breakfast meals increased by 1,000 meals last week, and demand for lunch meals remained consistently above the 3,500 mark.
A total of 98 staff workers prepare and deliver the meals, according to San Felipe Del Rio Consolidated Independent School District Public Information Officer Rene “Reno” Luna.
Foreseeing an increase in meal demand, Superintendent of Schools Carlos Rios warned the San Felipe Del Rio CISD Board of Trustees, during a special meeting, on March 31.
The school district began delivering meals on March 16, after physical classes were suspended. Per Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s order, classes will remain suspended until May 4.
Students are able to pick up a meal from one of the 31 stops around town used for delivery. Each stop is designated to a specific school area and delivery time.
The stops are St. Joseph Church, U.C.O. Park, Greenwood Park, Sacred Heart Church, Agarita Walking Trail, Stephen F. Austin School, Sam Houston School, Ram Country, Pop Ward Park, Del Rio Gas Company, Las Brisas Apartments, Lozano Fitness Center at Laughlin Air Force Base, Roy Musquiz Park, Hamilton Lane Bus Stop, Escondido Estates, Crestline Park, Buena Vista Park, intersection of Top Street and Dogwood Street, St. Joseph Church Center, Dollar General Store on Chaparral, Faith Mission, Val Verde Winery, Star Park, Dink Wardlaw Complex, Carranza Park, 14th Street Park, American Camp Ground, Sharky’s, Lakeridge Mailboxes, intersection of Avenue G and 8th Street and the Boy’s and Girl’s Club.
Information for delivery times can be found through the school district’s website and social media outlets.
