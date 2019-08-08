The San Felipe Del Rio Consolidated Independent School District received a report of an active shooter at Del Rio High School Wednesday noon, prompting a lockdown drill, the school district reported.
District Police Chief Duane Maldonado confirmed a parent notified coaching staff of a message circulating on social media stating there was an active shooter on campus, the school district said.
“Out of an abundance of caution, the coaching staff immediately entered into a lockdown drill. District police was called to the scene, and found that there was no imminent threat to the students on campus,” the district said in a release.
Maldonado said the district police has an open investigation pertaining a separate report of a terroristic threat initiated by a student at the Del Rio High School campus. The school district is working with the Del Rio Police Department regarding this incident.
“In light of recent tragedies in El Paso and in Dayton, Ohio, SFDRCISD is taking all reports very seriously and is on high alert. We especially take care in warning parents and students of the consequences regarding terroristic threats,” the school district stated.
Activities leading to the start of the 2019-2020 school year are currently being held at Del Rio High School.
The tragedies cited by the school district in the release include the killing of 22 individuals inside a Walmart store in El Paso, where according to press reports a lone gunman opened fire against customers on Saturday.
The Dayton, Ohio shooting left 10 people dead on Sunday.
Reports of both mass shootings have been widely covered by traditional media and by social media.
The school district has designated August 5-9 as new teacher orientation days, 12-15 for convocation/staff development, Aug. 16 is teacher work day, and the first day of school is Aug. 19.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.