City of Del Rio council members unanimously approved Tuesday to transition city parks into the next phase of reopening, while advising Del Rioans to remain cautious during the upcoming holidays as the COVID-19 pandemic continues.
Effective on Friday at 5 p.m., Del Rioans will be able to use benches at city parks, as part of phase three of the parks closure plan. Prior to the motion being approved by council, City of Del Rio Mayor Bruno “Ralphy” Lozano asked staff to look into cleaning procedures for park playgrounds, as he wanted to move the reopening of park playgrounds and other park equipment forward rather than wait to reopen them in phase one.
