A Del Rio man accused of falsification and being a felon in possession of a firearm was sentenced to two years in a Texas Department of Criminal Justice facility after taking a plea deal in the 83rd Judicial District Court, presided by District Judge Robert E. Cadena, court documents recently released show.
Richard Roy Haynes, 38, who according to witnesses’ accounts is a very violent individual, was arrested on Jan. 12, 2018, and sentenced on Nov. 2, 2019, according to court documents.
The incident for which Haynes was convicted took place on Jan. 10, 2018, when Val Verde County Sheriff’s Office Investigator Krystal Tanguma and Investigator Eduardo Verastegui were informed by Lt. Jose Faz, that an anonymous call came in regarding Haynes being in town, “with a firearm on his waist,” the case report states.
Due to Haynes’ previous felony convictions, and the fact that he was released from prison in 2013, it was unlawful for him to possess a firearm, the report states.
At approximately 5 p.m. investigators met with Haynes’ family members, who stated he has always been a very violent person, the report states.
They stated Haynes was part of a gang called the “Texas Syndicate” and had tattoos representing his affiliation, the report states.
They stated Haynes had mental issues and refused to take his medications, the report states.
Family members also stated Haynes had gone to Harlingen to live with his uncle for a while, but he had problems with the other residents of the household and would spray their food with roach spray, in order for the other men to leave, the report states.
After some time his uncle asked Haynes to leave, the report states.
Family members also stated that most officers in the Del Rio Police Department and Val Verde County Sheriff’s Office have dealt with Haynes at one point or another.
On Jan. 11, after receiving the anonymous call and talking to some of the witnesses, investigators found that Haynes had registered his vehicle, a 1995 white Mitsubishi Eclipse under a different address, and that he had never lived at such address nor he had permission from the residents of that place to register his vehicle.
Tanguma explained to the district attorney’s office that charges would be filed against Haynes for the unlawful possession of a firearm, and Transportation Code 502.410 falsification or forgery, both third degree felonies.
Tanguma explained to the district attorney’s office that Haynes was within the fifth anniversary of his release from confinement and that his vehicle, a white 1995 Mitsubishi Eclipse, is registered at the 200 block of Vista Hermosa, Del Rio, Texas, the report states.
On Jan. 12, at approximately 3 p.m. Haynes was arrested and transported to the Val Verde County Jail.
Investigators later recovered a .380 caliber semi-automatic Bersa pistol, hidden under the kitchen sink.
Haynes was sentenced to two years for the forgery charges, and admitted to being a felon in possession of a firearm as part of the plea deal, court documents show.
The case was prosecuted by 63rd District Attorney Michael J. Bagley and by First Assistant District Attorney Roland Andrade.
“The district attorney’s office is satisfied with the plea and sentence on the Richard Roy Haynes’ case. I would like to thank all law enforcement officers and agencies involved in the arrest and prosecution of Mr. Haynes,” Bagley said.
“As I’ve stated, every case is different but we are satisfied with the outcome in this case as we continue to work with all law enforcement agencies to protect our citizens and residents,” Bagley said.
